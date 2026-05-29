Siddaramaiah assured of importance in Congress by Rahul Gandhi: Report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reportedly assured veteran politician Siddaramaiah of his continued importance in the party, even after stepping down as Karnataka Chief Minister. The two leaders met at Sonia Gandhi 's residence on Friday morning, PTI reported, although she was not in attendance. During the meeting, Gandhi emphasized Siddaramaiah's vital role in the upcoming elections and urged him to be a national voice for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and social justice politics within Congress.

Leadership transition RS seat discussed for Siddaramaiah Gandhi also hinted at a larger role for Siddaramaiah in the party's future. The possibility of his moving to the Rajya Sabha was discussed, although he had previously declined a seat. Despite this, Siddaramaiah has expressed his desire to stay in Karnataka and not take up a central role as suggested by the party high command.

Cabinet formation Siddaramaiah met Kharge after meeting with Gandhi During the meeting, Siddaramaiah thanked Gandhi for his support and informed him about his resignation from the chief minister's post. He is also expected to seek cabinet positions for his son and loyalists in the new Karnataka government. After meeting Gandhi, Siddaramaiah met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss government formation and his future role in the party.

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