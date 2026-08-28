Rahul Gandhi is INDIA bloc's PM candidate: Tamil Nadu minister
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Minister P Viswanathan has declared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the "definitive" prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections under the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. His statement comes amidst calls from leaders of the TVK to project their chief, Vijay C Joseph, as a possible candidate. TVK leaders have likened Vijay to former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa, claiming he could lead not just the state but also India in the future.
Leadership support
TVK leader says Vijay will lead India
TVK legislator Kallanai, who held an event to celebrate the party's 100 days in power, said people had great faith in Vijay's leadership.
He expressed confidence that Vijay would one day lead the country and hoist the national flag at the Red Fort as a Tamil representative, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram acknowledged party workers' admiration for their leader but stressed that national leadership depends on winning enough seats to form a government.
Political reality
Chidambaram reacts to TVK's statement
Chidambaram said every political party has its own ambitions, but any prime ministerial aspirant must have the numbers to command a majority in Lok Sabha.
He said, "Every party has dreams, ambitions, and desires. One cannot pass laws to stop that."
He added that whoever reaches 272 seats will become India's prime minister.
Relief efforts
Minister on Nepal flood rescue efforts
Separately, Minister Viswanathan also spoke about Tamil Nadu's efforts to ensure the safety of tourists stranded in Nepal due to flash floods.
A four-member ministerial committee was sent to oversee relief measures, and dedicated control rooms were set up in Chennai and New Delhi to monitor the situation round-the-clock.
The death toll from the floods rose to 547, with over 1,000 people still missing as search-and-rescue operations continue.