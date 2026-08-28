Rahul Gandhi is INDIA bloc's PM candidate: Tamil Nadu minister

TVK legislator Kallanai, who held an event to celebrate the party's 100 days in power, said people had great faith in Vijay's leadership.

He expressed confidence that Vijay would one day lead the country and hoist the national flag at the Red Fort as a Tamil representative, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram acknowledged party workers' admiration for their leader but stressed that national leadership depends on winning enough seats to form a government.