Rahul Gandhi surprises 'Mountain Man' Manjhi's son with pucca house 

Bhagirath Manjhi, son of the late Dashrath Manjhi, popularly known as the "Mountain Man," has expressed his gratitude to Rahul Gandhi after the Lok Sabha MP built a pucca house for his family in Gaya , Bihar. Speaking to ANI, Bhagirath said he never asked Gandhi for this help but was surprised when he learned about it later. "He got the house ready in a month...Later, he handed over the keys of the house during his visit to Gaya," he added.

House details House has 5 rooms, bathroom, kitchen His new house has five rooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen. "There was a water problem before, but now it has been resolved. Fans have also been installed in all the rooms," he added. Bhagirath recalled first meeting Gandhi in Patna. "I told Rahul Gandhi to come and see the path my father had carved using a hammer and chisel...So, he came. Rahul Gandhi and I sat together on the cot, drank coconut water, and had a meal," he said.

Legacy remembered Who is Dashrath Manjhi Manjhi, who lived in Gehlaur village near Gaya, is known for carving a path through a ridge of hills using only a hammer and chisel after his pregnant wife died as she couldn't get timely medical aid. His work reduced travel between Atri and Wazirganj blocks from 55km to 15km. He died on August 17, 2007, at AIIMS Delhi. The Bihar government gave him a state funeral and proposed his name for the Padma Shri award in 2006.

Tribute and yatra Gandhi pays tribute to Manjhi on death anniversary Gandhi had paid tribute to Manjhi on his death anniversary, calling him an inspiration. "His determination and passion to accomplish what he set out to do will always continue to inspire us all," he wrote on X. Currently, Gandhi is leading the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' with Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar against alleged "vote theft." The 16-day yatra started from Saharsa and will pass through Kishanpur, Jhanjharpur, Sakri before reaching Darbhanga.