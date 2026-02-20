Rahul Gandhi arrives in UP for hearing in defamation case

Leaders' statements

BJP continuously filing false cases against him: Tiwari

Tiwari, a Rajya Sabha MP, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly filing false cases against Gandhi across India. He was quoted as saying, "The BJP is continuously filing false and fabricated cases against him (Rahul Gandhi) across the entire country." Mishra expressed support from all party workers for Gandhi. She said, "Rahul Gandhi will today attend the hearing in Sultanpur for the case currently underway in court there."