Ritabrata Banerjee-led TMC rebel camp appoints Arup Roy as chairperson

Dismissal

Official TMC leaders dismiss developments as comical show

Meanwhile, leaders loyal to Mamata Banerjee have dismissed the developments as a comical show. Kunal Ghosh of the official camp said on X, "It is a comedy show. A man who has been expelled from the TMC is holding a special session." He added that justice would be served in court and reiterated that "TMC = Mamata Banerjee. All else is a circus."