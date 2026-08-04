'Inept dummy CM': Stalin slams Vijay over Udhayanidhi's detention
What's the story
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin has launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay over the arrest of his son and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin. The DMK supremo called Vijay an "inept" and "dummy chief minister," accusing his government of using police action to distract from its failures in protecting state interests regarding the Cauvery water dispute.
Water dispute
'TVK ministers watched Vijay's film while farmers suffered'
Stalin said, "An inept dummy Chief Minister can't bring Cauvery water, can't even speak up to stop the Mekedatu dam."
The DMK chief accused the government of arrogance and said "arrogance leads to destruction; persistent arrogance only accelerates it."
The DMK also alleged that while farmers suffer, TVK ministers were busy watching Vijay's film, referring to "Jana Nayagan."
"A joker Cabinet is in place in Tamil Nadu," Stalin said.
Arrest timing
'Why take him to Thanjavur?': Stalin on Udhayanidhi's arrest
Stalin also questioned the timing of Udhayanidhi's arrest, which came a day before the Budget session.
He mocked the TVK government's claim in court that it had no plans to arrest Udhayanidhi.
"If the purpose is to conduct a probe or question him, why not do it in Chennai? Why take him to Thanjavur?" Stalin asked.
Dissent suppression
Vijay government accused of suppressing dissent in Tamil Nadu
Stalin accused the Vijay government of suppressing dissent since coming to power in June.
"Students and youth protesting against the NEET exam were not allowed to do so," he said, adding that farmers' protests were branded as opposition-instigated actions.
"From the moment he assumed office, instead of striving to fulfill promises, Chief Minister Vijay—content to roam as a mere reels creator—must now awaken to his responsibilities and act accordingly," he said.
Arrest details
Udhayanidhi detained over alleged vulgar remark against Trisha
Udhayanidhi was detained from his Chennai residence on Monday morning over an alleged vulgar remark during a protest in Thanjavur against the Vijay government's handling of the Cauvery water dispute.
The remark was interpreted by DMK leaders as a reference to actor Trisha, who is close to Vijay.
But Udayanidhi has insisted that he didn't name anyone, except Vijay, in his speech.
"Did I say anything wrong? Did I take anyone's name other than the CM's?" he said.