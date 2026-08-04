'Inept dummy CM': Stalin slams Vijay over Udhayanidhi's detention 

Stalin said, "An inept dummy Chief Minister can't bring Cauvery water, can't even speak up to stop the Mekedatu dam."

The DMK chief accused the government of arrogance and said "arrogance leads to destruction; persistent arrogance only accelerates it."

The DMK also alleged that while farmers suffer, TVK ministers were busy watching Vijay's film, referring to "Jana Nayagan."

"A joker Cabinet is in place in Tamil Nadu," Stalin said.