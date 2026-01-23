Rename Andaman & Nicobar as 'Azad Hind': Former MP

Former Member of Parliament K Kavitha has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rename the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as "Azad Hind," NDTV has reported. The request was made on the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose , also known as Parakram Diwas. In her letter to the Prime Minister's Office, Kavitha highlighted that although some islands have been renamed in recent years, namely, Ross, Neil, and Havelock were renamed in 2018, the entire archipelago still carries colonial-era names.

Historical legacy Kavitha's letter emphasizes historical significance of Azad Hind In her letter, Kavitha stressed that renaming the islands would honor the Provisional Government of Azad Hind. This government had declared the islands as India's first liberated territory from British rule in 1943. She argued that Azad Hind is not just a name but a symbol of India's first taste of freedom under Netaji's leadership.

Name change Kavitha's letter calls for constitutional and administrative action Kavitha's letter also called on the Union Government to take constitutional and administrative steps to change the name. She said renaming the entire union territory would bring India's geography in line with Netaji's dream of a free nation, free from colonial influences. Speaking to NDTV, she said, "Andaman and Nicobar is a name given by the British and not us. So 'Azad Hind' must be the name."

