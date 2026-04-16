Row erupts after Marathi made mandatory for Maharashtra rickshaw, taxi-drivers 

But the announcement has been met with severe criticism from opposition parties and unions. Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal slammed the decision, calling it an extreme measure that could deepen social divisions, while Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey accused the ruling government of hijacking their long-standing demand to promote Marathi.

Driver unions have also opposed the directive, warning it could impact thousands of families. Union leader Shashank Rao called the move a direct threat to self-employed drivers with valid domicile certificates and permits. He suggested that instead of punitive measures, the government should provide support mechanisms like language training for compliance.

Identity debate

'Everyone's duty to learn the language of region'

Defending the move, Sarnaik said the Transport Department had received several complaints, particularly from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Nagpur, about drivers being unable or unwilling to communicate with passengers in Marathi. "It is everyone's duty to learn the language of the region where they conduct business. While it is important to be proud of one's mother tongue, it is equally vital to respect the state's language while working there," he said.