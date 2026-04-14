BJP releases TN election manifesto, promises ₹2,000/month to women heads

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its election manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. Former party president JP Nadda unveiled the document on Tuesday, promising a slew of welfare measures and governance reforms. He also slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government over corruption and family rule.

Welfare promises LPG cylinders, jallikattu bulls' upkeep The BJP manifesto promises ₹2,000 per month to women heads of households. It also includes three free LPG cylinders every year and a one-time payment of ₹10,000 to each household. These measures are aimed at offsetting tax hikes and rising living costs. Other welfare proposals include a ₹25,000 subsidy for eligible women to buy e-scooters and a monthly assistance of ₹2,000 for those rearing jallikattu bulls.

Housing initiatives Discount on home loans for women The manifesto also promises a 3% stamp duty concession for first-time women homebuyers. It includes a one-time ₹10,000 household assistance scheme and ₹8,000 coupons for household goods. It also suggested two-hour daily darshan slots at major temples, specifically reserved for local residents, and the continuation of Karthigai Deepam rituals, which include lighting atop Thiruparankundram hill.

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Governance critique Nadda's attack on DMK leaders Nadda has alleged a 51% increase in drug-related offenses under the DMK government. He accused the ruling party of corruption and family rule, naming several DMK leaders in alleged scams, while branding them as "protectors of corruption." The BJP also proposed measures to strengthen policing, including Zero FIR implementation and fast-track courts for heinous crimes.

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