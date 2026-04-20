'₹100 crores not disclosed': Madras HC issues notice to Vijay

The Madras High Court has issued a notice on a petition seeking an investigation into alleged discrepancies in the asset declarations of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. The court, headed by Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, issued notices to Vijay and several authorities, including the Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Election Commission of India, and Returning Officers for Perambur and Trichy (East) constituencies.

Court 'This is an irregularity' The court observed that there was an irregularity as nearly ₹100 crore was not disclosed in one of the constituencies. "This is an irregularity. More than ₹100 crore has not been disclosed in one constituency," the bench remarked. The case has been adjourned for next week for further proceedings on this matter.

Petitioner's claims Petitioner points out discrepancies in affidavits The petition was filed by Chennai resident V Vignesh, who pointed out discrepancies in the affidavits submitted by Vijay for Trichy (East) and Perambur constituencies. He alleged that while Vijay declared assets worth ₹115,13,63,000 before the Perambur constituency's Returning Officer, he declared assets worth ₹220,15,62,010 before Trichy's Returning Officer. The petitioner argued this discrepancy raises serious concerns and warrants an investigation by the Director General of Income Tax.

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