₹3,000/month for jobless graduates in Bengal budget; who qualifies  

Welfare initiatives

Free travel for women on state-run busses

The scheme would apply to candidates from families whose annual income is less than ₹1 lakh and are not already receiving benefits under any other social security scheme. The budget also has ₹550 crore for free travel for women on state-run buses. A women's financial assistance scheme called Annapurna Yojana has been allocated ₹36,000 crore. Unmarried women will also get a one-time grant of ₹50,000 to pursue higher education.