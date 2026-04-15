Samrat Choudhary takes oath as BJP's 1st CM in Bihar

Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar . With this, he becomes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s first Bihar CM. Choudhary was unanimously elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party on Tuesday after Nitish Kumar resigned as the CM after 20 years. In the outgoing government, Choudhary had served as deputy CM and held the home portfolio.

Twitter Post Choudhary takes oath #WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Samrat Choudhary takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar



He becomes the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of Bihar following the resignation of Nitish Kumar. pic.twitter.com/ObDBH2RxJr — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026

Event Bihar deputy CMs from JD(U) The event was attended by top BJP leaders and NDA partners. The BJP now has CMs in major Hindi heartland states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Delhi. While Choudhary has been made the CM, the post of deputy CMs was given to two senior JD(U) leaders Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

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Who is Who is Samrat Choudhary? Born into a political family, he is the son of veteran leader Shakuni Choudhary. Over his career, he has been with Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) before joining the BJP in 2017. Since joining the BJP, Choudhary's rise has been meteoric. He became Bihar BJP president in 2023 before becoming deputy CM in the NDA government formed after the 2025 assembly elections.

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