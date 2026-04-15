Samrat Choudhary takes oath as BJP's 1st CM in Bihar
What's the story
Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar. With this, he becomes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s first Bihar CM. Choudhary was unanimously elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party on Tuesday after Nitish Kumar resigned as the CM after 20 years. In the outgoing government, Choudhary had served as deputy CM and held the home portfolio.
Twitter Post
Choudhary takes oath
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Samrat Choudhary takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026
He becomes the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of Bihar following the resignation of Nitish Kumar. pic.twitter.com/ObDBH2RxJr
Event
Bihar deputy CMs from JD(U)
The event was attended by top BJP leaders and NDA partners. The BJP now has CMs in major Hindi heartland states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Delhi. While Choudhary has been made the CM, the post of deputy CMs was given to two senior JD(U) leaders Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.
Who is
Who is Samrat Choudhary?
Born into a political family, he is the son of veteran leader Shakuni Choudhary. Over his career, he has been with Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) before joining the BJP in 2017. Since joining the BJP, Choudhary's rise has been meteoric. He became Bihar BJP president in 2023 before becoming deputy CM in the NDA government formed after the 2025 assembly elections.
OBC
Choudhary is also seen as prominent OBC face
Choudhary is also seen as a prominent OBC face for the BJP, representing the Koeri Kushwaha community with considerable electoral clout in Bihar. He is only the second leader of the prominent Koeri community to hold the CM post. The first was Satish Prasad Singh, whose reign in 1968 lasted five days after his coalition administration failed due to the Congress' withdrawal of support.