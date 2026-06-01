TMC expels MLAs Sandipan Saha, Ritabrata Banerjee for 'anti-party activities'
What's the story
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has expelled two of its Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, from the party's primary membership. The decision was taken by the All India Trinamool Congress's competent authority over alleged anti-party activities and actions prejudicial to the organization's interests. The expulsion notices were issued on June 1, citing repeated non-attendance at meetings convened by authorized party leadership.
Meeting absence
MLAs failed to attend meetings convened by leadership
The expulsion notices further stated that the party's competent authority had observed activities and statements made by the two MLAs were prejudicial to the interests of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). After considering these matters, it was decided to expel them from primary membership with immediate effect, it said. With the notice, they will cease to hold any position or responsibility or enjoy privileges associated with the party.
Twitter Post
Expulsion letter
Two Trinamool Congress MLAs, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, expelled for anti-party activities pic.twitter.com/kVCC85aR6z— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2026
CM's statement
CM Adhikari addresses media after MLAs's expulsion
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also addressed the media after the expulsion. He said that both Saha and Banerjee had filed complaints in connection with a "fake signature" case in the state assembly. The case involved the TMC endorsing Shobandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition. No immediate response was available from either Saha or Banerjee following their expulsion from TMC.