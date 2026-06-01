LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / TMC expels MLAs Sandipan Saha, Ritabrata Banerjee for 'anti-party activities'
TMC expels MLAs Sandipan Saha, Ritabrata Banerjee for 'anti-party activities'
The decision was taken by TMC's competent authority

TMC expels MLAs Sandipan Saha, Ritabrata Banerjee for 'anti-party activities'

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 01, 2026
03:35 pm
What's the story

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has expelled two of its Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, from the party's primary membership. The decision was taken by the All India Trinamool Congress's competent authority over alleged anti-party activities and actions prejudicial to the organization's interests. The expulsion notices were issued on June 1, citing repeated non-attendance at meetings convened by authorized party leadership.

Meeting absence

MLAs failed to attend meetings convened by leadership

The expulsion notices further stated that the party's competent authority had observed activities and statements made by the two MLAs were prejudicial to the interests of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). After considering these matters, it was decided to expel them from primary membership with immediate effect, it said. With the notice, they will cease to hold any position or responsibility or enjoy privileges associated with the party.

Twitter Post

Expulsion letter

Advertisement

CM's statement

CM Adhikari addresses media after MLAs's expulsion

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also addressed the media after the expulsion. He said that both Saha and Banerjee had filed complaints in connection with a "fake signature" case in the state assembly. The case involved the TMC endorsing Shobandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition. No immediate response was available from either Saha or Banerjee following their expulsion from TMC.

Advertisement