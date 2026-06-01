TMC expels MLAs Sandipan Saha, Ritabrata Banerjee for 'anti-party activities'

Meeting absence

MLAs failed to attend meetings convened by leadership

The expulsion notices further stated that the party's competent authority had observed activities and statements made by the two MLAs were prejudicial to the interests of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). After considering these matters, it was decided to expel them from primary membership with immediate effect, it said. With the notice, they will cease to hold any position or responsibility or enjoy privileges associated with the party.