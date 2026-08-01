'Ram Mandir' skit outside Parliament: Pappu Yadav, others booked

Seer Balakdas Devacharya said, "Through the act carried out by Pappu Yadav outside Parliament, he has insulted the saffron robe, the saint community, and Lord Ram."

He added that a complaint has been filed against all involved opposition leaders and legal action is sought.

Lawyers also alleged an "insult to Sanatan Dharma," with advocate Vineet Kumar Singh confirming their complaint against Yadav and Rahul Gandhi at Cantonment police authorities.