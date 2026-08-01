'Ram Mandir' skit outside Parliament: Pappu Yadav, others booked
What's the story
Seers and lawyers in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, have filed police complaints against independent Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav and other opposition leaders, The Times of India reported. The complaints were lodged after a protest outside Parliament on Friday, where opposition MPs staged a skit on alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Both complainant groups claimed their religious sentiments were "hurt" by the act.
Complaint details
'He has insulted...' seer on Yadav
Seer Balakdas Devacharya said, "Through the act carried out by Pappu Yadav outside Parliament, he has insulted the saffron robe, the saint community, and Lord Ram."
He added that a complaint has been filed against all involved opposition leaders and legal action is sought.
Lawyers also alleged an "insult to Sanatan Dharma," with advocate Vineet Kumar Singh confirming their complaint against Yadav and Rahul Gandhi at Cantonment police authorities.
Legal proceedings
FIR registered against Rahul, Pappu, and Awadhesh Prasad
An FIR has been registered at Kotwali Police Station in Varanasi against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and MPs Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad.
The case was registered on a complaint by saints over protests outside Parliament concerning alleged theft of Ram temple offerings.
Kashi Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Banswal confirmed that a formal complaint was submitted at Kotwali police station regarding videos circulating on social media.
Twitter Post
Balakdas Devacharya speaks to media about the saints' complaint
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Saints in Kashi submitted a complaint at the Kotwali police station against Purnia MP Pappu Yadav over a protest performance related to the Ram Mandir donation issue outside Parliament. Led by Jagadguru Balak Das Devacharya of Patalpuri Math, they sought… pic.twitter.com/ZNmtnAbZU3— IANS (@ians_india) August 1, 2026
Protest details
Opposition protests near Parliament demanding Shah's accountability
The incident took place during the Monsoon session of Parliament, with INDIA bloc members protesting near Makar Dwar over alleged irregularities in Ram Temple donations.
The Opposition also demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking him to attend parliamentary proceedings and address recent police action against protesting students.
Slogans such as "Chanda chor, gaddi chhod," "Jawab tumko dena hoga," and "Amit Shah, sadan mein aao!" were raised across the Parliament complex.