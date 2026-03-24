Several Indian seafarers stranded in Hormuz, matter of concern: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , while addressing the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, said that several Indians are stranded on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, which is a concern for the central government. He said about one crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries and that safeguarding their lives and livelihoods is a matter of great concern for India.

RS India has sufficient crude oil: PM He said in such a situation, it is important that the Upper House send out a united voice of peace and dialogue. He also said that while the war has caused a serious energy crisis in the world, India has sufficient crude oil and the government is leaving no stone unturned to meet the need for energy and gas supply.

Twitter Post 3,75,000 Indians have safely returned to India #WATCH | West Asia conflict | In Rajya Sabha, PM Narendra Modi says, "In this situation of crisis, safety of Indians around the world is an utmost priority for us. More than 3,75,000 Indians have safely returned to India to date. More than 1000 Indians have returned from Iran… pic.twitter.com/sVfYeBE1hS — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2026

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Talks 'Our goal is the reinstatement of peace' He added that he has spoken with the heads of state of most West Asian countries twice and is in contact with all Gulf countries. "We are also in communication with Iran, Israel and US. Our goal is the reinstatement of peace...through dialogue and diplomacy. We have also spoken to them about de-escalation and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

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Iran Attacks on commercial ships unacceptable, says PM On reports that Iran is allegedly targeting commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, he said such attacks and obstruction in an international sea route are "unacceptable." He said, "India has opposed attacks on civilians, civil infrastructure, and infrastructure related to energy and transport. For a solution to this crisis, India has suggested dialogue. Threat on anyone's life...is not in the interest of humankind."