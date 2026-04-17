Shashi Tharoor says delimitation not needed for women quota

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday slammed the government for its hasty proposal of delimitation in the Lok Sabha. He likened it to the rushed demonetization of high-denomination notes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's government in November 2016. "Delimitation, sir, will turn out to be political demonetization. Don't do it," he said, urging caution against such a move. He added that linking women's reservation to the delimitation exercise is "holding aspirations of Indian women hostage."

Assurance doubts Amit Shah's assurance of 50% increase in house strength questioned Tharoor also questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance of a 50% increase in total House strength after delimitation. He argued that this promise isn't legally guaranteed and can be changed by a simple parliamentary majority. The Kerala MP stressed that such an increase would create an unwieldy legislature, especially since Parliament's sittings have been reduced over the years.

Quota debate Tharoor slams linking women's reservation with delimitation Tharoor had earlier criticized the government's decision to link women's reservation with delimitation. "To link women's reservation to delimitation is holding aspirations of Indian women hostage. Delimitation is fraught with complications that will tear the fabric of federalism," he said. The MP suggested that if the government wants women's reservation, it could have been done in 2023, as it was already approved three years ago with all-party support.

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