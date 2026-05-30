Shivakumar may take oath as CM on June 3: Report
What's the story
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, is expected to be sworn in as the state's new Chief Minister on June 3. According to NDTV, which cited sources, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will meet on Saturday to elect its new leader, paving the way for Shivakumar's ascension. This comes after outgoing CM Siddaramaiah resigned on Thursday at the direction of party leadership.
Leadership transition
Siddaramaiah's resignation ends leadership change speculation
Siddaramaiah's resignation has ended months of speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka. The outgoing CM had submitted his resignation to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, stating that he was following the party's decision. Shivakumar, who is seen as having played a pivotal role in strengthening Congress in the state, is expected to be elected unanimously as CLP leader and take over from Siddaramaiah.
Ceremony details
Shivakumar to lead Congress delegation to meet Governor Gehlot
Sources have told NDTV that Shivakumar will lead a Congress delegation to meet Governor Gehlot on Saturday to discuss his oath-taking ceremony. The ceremony is likely to be a simple affair. Shivakumar, widely known as a religious person, reportedly chose June 3 as the date after consulting his astrologer, Bellur Dwarakanath.