Shivakumar may take oath as CM on June 3: Report

Leadership transition

Siddaramaiah's resignation ends leadership change speculation

Siddaramaiah's resignation has ended months of speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka. The outgoing CM had submitted his resignation to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, stating that he was following the party's decision. Shivakumar, who is seen as having played a pivotal role in strengthening Congress in the state, is expected to be elected unanimously as CLP leader and take over from Siddaramaiah.