LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / Shivakumar may take oath as CM on June 3: Report
Shivakumar may take oath as CM on June 3: Report
Shivakumar is expected to be elected unanimously as Legislature Party leader

Shivakumar may take oath as CM on June 3: Report

By Snehil Singh
May 30, 2026
09:50 am
What's the story

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, is expected to be sworn in as the state's new Chief Minister on June 3. According to NDTV, which cited sources, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will meet on Saturday to elect its new leader, paving the way for Shivakumar's ascension. This comes after outgoing CM Siddaramaiah resigned on Thursday at the direction of party leadership.

Leadership transition

Siddaramaiah's resignation ends leadership change speculation

Siddaramaiah's resignation has ended months of speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka. The outgoing CM had submitted his resignation to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, stating that he was following the party's decision. Shivakumar, who is seen as having played a pivotal role in strengthening Congress in the state, is expected to be elected unanimously as CLP leader and take over from Siddaramaiah.

Ceremony details

Shivakumar to lead Congress delegation to meet Governor Gehlot

Sources have told NDTV that Shivakumar will lead a Congress delegation to meet Governor Gehlot on Saturday to discuss his oath-taking ceremony. The ceremony is likely to be a simple affair. Shivakumar, widely known as a religious person, reportedly chose June 3 as the date after consulting his astrologer, Bellur Dwarakanath.

Advertisement