Shivakumar pens emotional tribute for outgoing Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
What's the story
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has penned a touching tribute to outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The veteran Congress leader resigned from his post on Thursday, ending a long-standing power struggle in the state government. In his post on the social media platform X, Shivakumar thanked Siddaramaiah for his leadership and contributions to Karnataka's development.
Leadership tribute
'Siddaramaiah's journey an example of resilience'
Shivakumar praised Siddaramaiah's journey from a small village in Mysuru to the highest office in Karnataka as an example of resilience and commitment to social justice. He wrote, "The impact of several public welfare schemes and the many developmental initiatives undertaken during his tenure will remain significant chapters in Karnataka's growth story." The Deputy CM also called Siddaramaiah a "pillar of strength" since he became KPCC President in 2020.
Guidance appreciation
Deputy CM thanks outgoing Karnataka CM
Shivakumar also expressed his gratitude for the guidance he received from Siddaramaiah as Deputy Chief Minister. He hoped that this would continue to inspire Karnataka's progress and welfare. "It has been a privilege to serve alongside him as Deputy Chief Minister and to continuously learn from his experience, wisdom, and political foresight," he wrote.
Future plans
Shivakumar ends post with popular saying about working together
Shivakumar concluded his post by quoting a popular saying about working together for greater progress. He said he looked forward to continuing the journey with Siddaramaiah for Karnataka's welfare and progress. Meanwhile, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation on Friday. The Congress legislature party will meet soon to elect its new leader after Siddaramaiah's departure from office.