Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet Congress leadership in Delhi amid power tussle
What's the story
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met with senior Congress leaders in Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi, and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, The Times of India reported. The discussions were held at Indira Bhavan as the party tries to quell rumors of a leadership change in Karnataka.
Leadership discussions
Discussions likely on cabinet expansion, Rajya Sabha elections
The high-level meeting comes amid ongoing tensions between the Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar factions. The Congress returned to power in Karnataka nearly three years ago. Sources said that apart from discussing leadership issues, the party was likely to discuss cabinet expansion, new ministerial inductions, Rajya Sabha elections, MLC polls, and other political developments in the state.
Meeting silence
'Unaware of meeting agenda'
Siddaramaiah, while leaving Karnataka Bhavan for Indira Bhavan, didn't answer questions from reporters about completing his full term as chief minister amid leadership change rumors. He later said he was invited to a meeting at 11:00am by Venugopal, but was unaware of its agenda. Shivakumar also arrived at Indira Bhavan shortly after Siddaramaiah for the meeting with Congress leadership.
Speculation dismissed
Congress leaders downplay political significance of Delhi meeting
Congress leaders have tried to downplay the political significance of the Delhi meeting, insisting it was related to organizational matters and upcoming elections. Congress leader Ramesh Babu said the visit was related to consultations over Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections. Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala also quashed speculation about a leadership change, saying "Rajya Sabha elections have been notified."
Future confidence
Shivakumar expresses confidence in Congress's return to power
Ahead of the meeting, Shivakumar expressed confidence that Congress would return to power in Karnataka in the 2028 Assembly elections. He recalled predicting Congress's victory in the 2023 elections despite BJP leaders expressing confidence in their own victory. The party leadership has intervened several times to manage tensions between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar since they came to power in 2023.