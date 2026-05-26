Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet Congress leadership in Delhi amid power tussle

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met with senior Congress leaders in Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge , MP Rahul Gandhi, and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, The Times of India reported. The discussions were held at Indira Bhavan as the party tries to quell rumors of a leadership change in Karnataka.

Leadership discussions Discussions likely on cabinet expansion, Rajya Sabha elections The high-level meeting comes amid ongoing tensions between the Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar factions. The Congress returned to power in Karnataka nearly three years ago. Sources said that apart from discussing leadership issues, the party was likely to discuss cabinet expansion, new ministerial inductions, Rajya Sabha elections, MLC polls, and other political developments in the state.

Meeting silence 'Unaware of meeting agenda' Siddaramaiah, while leaving Karnataka Bhavan for Indira Bhavan, didn't answer questions from reporters about completing his full term as chief minister amid leadership change rumors. He later said he was invited to a meeting at 11:00am by Venugopal, but was unaware of its agenda. Shivakumar also arrived at Indira Bhavan shortly after Siddaramaiah for the meeting with Congress leadership.

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Speculation dismissed Congress leaders downplay political significance of Delhi meeting Congress leaders have tried to downplay the political significance of the Delhi meeting, insisting it was related to organizational matters and upcoming elections. Congress leader Ramesh Babu said the visit was related to consultations over Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections. Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala also quashed speculation about a leadership change, saying "Rajya Sabha elections have been notified."

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