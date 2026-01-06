Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital
What's the story
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Monday evening, news agency PTI reported. Hospital sources said she is stable and responding well to treatment. "It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city," a hospital source said.
Statement
Her condition 'absolutely stable'
In an update, the hospital said her condition is "absolutely stable," and she is responding well to treatment. Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the hospital, stated that after a thorough medical assessment, it was discovered that Gandhi's bronchial asthma had been mildly worsened by the combined impact of cold weather and current pollution levels. As a preventative step, doctors decided to admit her for observation. "The decision regarding her discharge will be taken...likely in a day or two," Swaroop said.
Recovery progress
Gandhi admitted to the same hospital last June
Gandhi was admitted to the same hospital last June after she complained of a stomach-related issue. Before that, the veteran Congress leader underwent a medical check-up at the hospital. She had also undergone some tests at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure the same month.