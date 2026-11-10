Indira cried seeing 'Operation Blue Star's' devastation: Sonia Gandhi

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has reacted strongly to Gandhi's remarks.

SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler questioned the Congress leadership's expression of anguish over "Operation Blue Star," calling it a direct attack on the Sikh community and Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Kler alleged that the operation was part of a conspiracy and said its pain would remain in Sikhs' hearts for generations.