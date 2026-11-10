Indira cried seeing 'Operation Blue Star's' devastation: Sonia Gandhi
What's the story
A fresh political controversy has erupted in Punjab after Congress leader Sonia Gandhi claimed that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was disturbed by images of "Operation Blue Star," the 1984 military operation at the Golden Temple complex. In her upcoming book Belonging: A Journey of Love, which releases on Tuesday, November 10, Gandhi writes that Indira cried upon seeing the devastation caused by the operation.
Political backlash
SAD reacts to Gandhi's remarks
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has reacted strongly to Gandhi's remarks.
SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler questioned the Congress leadership's expression of anguish over "Operation Blue Star," calling it a direct attack on the Sikh community and Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
Kler alleged that the operation was part of a conspiracy and said its pain would remain in Sikhs' hearts for generations.
Historical comparison
Kler accuses Congress of genocide against Sikhs
Kler also drew a parallel with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing Congress of genocide against Sikhs.
"The Congress committed genocide against Sikhs and innocent Sikhs were murdered," he said.
He urged party leaders to speak to families affected by the violence to understand their suffering.
"The Congress committed genocide against Sikhs and innocent Sikhs were murdered," Kler said.
Personal toll
Indira received threats to her life after Operation Blue Star
In an interview with The Guardian, Gandhi said that after "Operation Blue Star," Indira received threats to her life.
"She told us what to do in case she died - so she knew," Gandhi was quoted as saying by The Guardian.
"She was making preparations for her death. She told Rahul he must be brave and not to cry," she added.
Party stance
Controversy brings Operation Blue Star, anti-Sikh violence back into discourse
The controversy has once again brought the sensitive legacy of "Operation Blue Star" and the 1984 anti-Sikh violence into Punjab's political discourse.
While the Akali Dal has questioned Congress's moral position on the events of 1984, the Congress has sought to distance itself from any justification of the military operation.
Party working president Raj Kumar Verka maintained that Congress stood with Punjab and its people. He also pointed to visits by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to the Golden Temple.