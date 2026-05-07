Suvendu Adhikari had lost former PA, bodyguard in 2013, 2018 

Chandranath Rath, a close aide of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari , was shot dead in a "pre-planned" ambush in Madhyamgram on the outskirts of Kolkata on Wednesday night. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Adhikari said Rath was killed because he was his aide and that he had defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. "I stand with his family, and the family's demand is to apprehend those who committed this murder and ensure they are punished," he said.

Unsolved cases 2013: Adhikari's PA found unconscious This isn't the first time Adhikari has lost close aides. In 2013, Pradip Jha, a former personal assistant of Adhikari, was found unconscious on Kolkata's Strand Road and later declared dead on arrival at Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. At the time, Adhikari was with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He suspected foul play in Jha's death and demanded a thorough investigation. The case remains unsolved to date.

Unresolved mystery 2018: Bodyguard died of gunshot wound Then in 2018, Subhabrata Chakraborty, a bodyguard of Adhikari since 2009, was found with a gunshot wound inside the police barracks located opposite the leader's residence in Kanthi, Purba Medinipur district. At the time, Adhikari was still with the TMC. Initially ruled as suicide due to a service revolver being found nearby and a suicide note recovered from his pocket, Chakraborty's wife later alleged murder. This case remains unresolved too.

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