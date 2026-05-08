Suvendu Adhikari's slain aide's mother blames TMC for son's murder

Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari , was shot dead in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Wednesday night. The incident took place less than 200 meters from his home. Rath was shot at point-blank range by unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle. His driver, Buddhadeb, was injured in the attack and has been hospitalized. Rath's mother, Hasirani Rath, has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of being behind her son's murder.

Accusations made TMC behind murder, says Rath's mother In an interview with NDTV, Rath's mother said, "I hold the TMC responsible, it's their gundagardi, they are behind this." Despite her grief, she demanded life imprisonment for the gunmen instead of a death sentence. "I am also a mother, I don't want any other child to die," she was quoted as saying. She expressed gratitude to Adhikari for supporting her son and hoped for justice from the new government.

Murder description Adhikari demands justice Adhikari has termed Rath's killing a "pre-planned" and "cold-blooded murder." He alleged that the gunmen conducted reconnaissance for two to three days before the attack. Adhikari linked the murder to his victory over TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. He demanded immediate action against those responsible for Rath's death, emphasizing that four bullets were fired in this premeditated act.

Advertisement