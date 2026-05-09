Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as BJP's first Bengal CM

Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday, making him the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader to hold the position. The oath-taking ceremony took place at Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior BJP leaders. The event marked a major political shift in West Bengal after a 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Election results BJP's historic win in Bengal polls The BJP won a historic victory in the recent West Bengal assembly elections, winning 207 out of 294 seats. The TMC was reduced to just 80 seats. Shah announced Adhikari's elevation as leader of the BJP legislature party after a meeting with the party's MLAs in Kolkata on Friday. "A meeting of our West Bengal legislature party was held," Shah said, adding that all proposals nominated Adhikari for leadership.

Political transition Adhikari's political journey Adhikari, who was once a senior leader of the TMC, had resigned from Mamata Banerjee's government in December 2020 to join the BJP. He emerged as Banerjee's main political rival after defeating her in Nandigram during the 2021 assembly elections. In this election, he retained his Nandigram seat and also defeated Banerjee in Bhabanipur, a major blow to her political stronghold.

Advertisement