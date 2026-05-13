Suvendu Adhikari won Bhabanipur, Nandigram seats; which is he retaining? 

Adhikari's decision comes after a historic win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. The party won 206 out of 294 seats, a huge jump from its previous tally of 77 seats. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won last time with a huge majority, finished second with only 80 seats.

Oath ceremony

Adhikari took oath as Bengal CM on Saturday

Adhikari took oath as West Bengal's ninth Chief Minister on Saturday. He was welcomed with a Guard of honor in the assembly on Wednesday. CM Adhikari bowed down to the steps of the Legislative Assembly as a mark of respect before entering the house. He said he would continue to fulfill all development promises made to Nandigram's residents, just like he did during Phiroja Bibi's tenure as MLA from 2009-2016.