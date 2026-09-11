Suvendu Adhikari eats fish 'bhog' at Kolkata's Kalighat temple

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari defended Adhikari's actions, saying they respect Bengal's traditions and way of life.

He said, "Let the controversy end where it should. At Kalighat, CM @SuvenduWB takes part in Maa Kali's traditional Fish Bhog, respecting Bengal's faith, traditions, and way of life."

The party also rejected Shastri's comments on dietary choices in West Bengal.