Suvendu Adhikari eats fish 'bhog' at Kolkata's Kalighat temple
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari recently ate a fish bhog at the Kalighat temple in Kolkata, following local tradition. The Kalighat temple offers fish and goat meat to Goddess Kali, which is then served as bhog to devotees. This act comes amid a controversy after Bageshwar Dham priest Dhirendra Shastri advised Bengali Hindus against eating non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja.
Party stance
BJP rejects Shastri's comments, defends Adhikari
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari defended Adhikari's actions, saying they respect Bengal's traditions and way of life.
He said, "Let the controversy end where it should. At Kalighat, CM @SuvenduWB takes part in Maa Kali's traditional Fish Bhog, respecting Bengal's faith, traditions, and way of life."
The party also rejected Shastri's comments on dietary choices in West Bengal.
Twitter Post
BJP spokesperson shares video of Adhikari eating fish
Let the controversy end where it should.— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) September 10, 2026
At Kalighat, CM @SuvenduWB takes part in Maa Kali’s traditional Fish Bhog — respecting Bengal’s faith, traditions and way of life.
Under his leadership, the BJP will always stand firmly for Bengal’s interests, Bengal’s traditions and… pic.twitter.com/aFgTw0gzsb
Dietary debate
I eat 'sattvik' and non-vegetarian food, says Adhikari
Adhikari responded to Shastri's remarks by saying everyone is entitled to their opinions.
He said he consumes sattvik food during certain religious observances but also eats non-vegetarian food offered to Goddess Kali.
"I consume sattvik food... During Kartik month also, I consume sattvik food. At the same time, I consume non-vegetarian food such as goat meat offered to Maa Kali," he said.
Controversial comments
Shastri's comments spark outrage, BJP distanced itself
Shastri had asked Bengali Hindus to stop eating non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja and called those who do "pakhandi (hypocrite)." He also wanted meat and liquor shops shut during the festival.
The BJP quickly distanced itself from Shastri's comments while Suvendu Adhikari welcomed him to Bengal.
The BJP's Bengal chief Samik Bhattacharya said no godman can decide what people eat in Bengal, citing Swami Vivekananda's support for consuming meat and fish.