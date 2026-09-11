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Home / News / Politics News / Suvendu Adhikari eats fish 'bhog' at Kolkata's Kalighat temple
Suvendu Adhikari eats fish 'bhog' at Kolkata's Kalighat temple
Kalighat temple offers fish, goat meat to Goddess Kali

Suvendu Adhikari eats fish 'bhog' at Kolkata's Kalighat temple

By Snehil Singh
Sep 11, 2026
02:26 pm
What's the story

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari recently ate a fish bhog at the Kalighat temple in Kolkata, following local tradition. The Kalighat temple offers fish and goat meat to Goddess Kali, which is then served as bhog to devotees. This act comes amid a controversy after Bageshwar Dham priest Dhirendra Shastri advised Bengali Hindus against eating non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja.

Party stance

BJP rejects Shastri's comments, defends Adhikari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari defended Adhikari's actions, saying they respect Bengal's traditions and way of life.

He said, "Let the controversy end where it should. At Kalighat, CM @SuvenduWB takes part in Maa Kali's traditional Fish Bhog, respecting Bengal's faith, traditions, and way of life."

The party also rejected Shastri's comments on dietary choices in West Bengal.

Twitter Post

BJP spokesperson shares video of Adhikari eating fish

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Dietary debate

I eat 'sattvik' and non-vegetarian food, says Adhikari

Adhikari responded to Shastri's remarks by saying everyone is entitled to their opinions.

He said he consumes sattvik food during certain religious observances but also eats non-vegetarian food offered to Goddess Kali.

"I consume sattvik food... During Kartik month also, I consume sattvik food. At the same time, I consume non-vegetarian food such as goat meat offered to Maa Kali," he said.

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Controversial comments

Shastri's comments spark outrage, BJP distanced itself

Shastri had asked Bengali Hindus to stop eating non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja and called those who do "pakhandi (hypocrite)." He also wanted meat and liquor shops shut during the festival.

The BJP quickly distanced itself from Shastri's comments while Suvendu Adhikari welcomed him to Bengal.

The BJP's Bengal chief Samik Bhattacharya said no godman can decide what people eat in Bengal, citing Swami Vivekananda's support for consuming meat and fish.

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