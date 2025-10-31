Sheeshmahal 2.0? Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal has '7-star-mansion' in Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Swati Maliwal has alleged that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been allotted a "luxurious 7-star government mansion" in Chandigarh 's Sector 2 under the chief minister's quota. In a post on X, Maliwal wrote, "After the Sheesh Mahal in Delhi became vacant, Arvind Kejriwal ji has had an even more splendid Sheesh Mahal built in Punjab than the one in Delhi." According to her, the "luxurious 7-star mansion" is spread over two acres.

Allegations made Maliwal accuses Kejriwal of misusing government aircraft Maliwal, who has been at odds with her own party since filing an assault case against Kejriwal's aide last year, alleged that the "entire Punjab government" is serving one man. "Yesterday, he boarded a government helicopter right from in front of his house for Ambala, and then from Ambala, the Punjab government's private jet took him to Gujarat for party work. The entire Punjab government is engaged in serving one man," she said.

Twitter Post Check out the picture here दिल्ली का शीश महल ख़ाली होने के बाद अरविंद केजरीवाल जी ने पंजाब में दिल्ली से भी शानदार शीश महल तैयार करवा लिया है।



चंडीगढ़ के सेक्टर 2 में CM कोटे की 2 Acre की आलीशान 7 स्टार सरकारी कोठी अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को मिल गई है।



कल अंबाला के लिए घर के सामने से सरकारी हेलीकॉप्टर में… pic.twitter.com/Vy1MfMGkt1 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 31, 2025

Political response BJP reacts to allegations Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to Maliwal's post, saying the "sheeshmahal mindset" is still prevalent. He said that "Sheesh Mahal 2 is being built in Punjab with the state's taxpayers' money and Punjab CM quota as Kejriwal is the super CM of Punjab." The Delhi unit of BJP also commented on Maliwal's post, saying, "The man who pretended to be the common man, Kejriwal, has had another grand Sheesh Mahal built."

Election controversy 'Sheesh Mahal' debate The "sheeshmahal," or luxurious chief minister residence controversy, was largely regarded as a major contributor to the AAP's surprising defeat in the Delhi elections this year. The former CM lost his re-election bid from New Delhi seat to former BJP MP Parvesh Verma. The BJP won a historic victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election, returning to power after 27 years with 48 seats against AAP's 22 seats.