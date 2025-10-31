Sheeshmahal 2.0? Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal has '7-star-mansion' in Chandigarh
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Swati Maliwal has alleged that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been allotted a "luxurious 7-star government mansion" in Chandigarh's Sector 2 under the chief minister's quota. In a post on X, Maliwal wrote, "After the Sheesh Mahal in Delhi became vacant, Arvind Kejriwal ji has had an even more splendid Sheesh Mahal built in Punjab than the one in Delhi." According to her, the "luxurious 7-star mansion" is spread over two acres.
Allegations made
Maliwal accuses Kejriwal of misusing government aircraft
Maliwal, who has been at odds with her own party since filing an assault case against Kejriwal's aide last year, alleged that the "entire Punjab government" is serving one man. "Yesterday, he boarded a government helicopter right from in front of his house for Ambala, and then from Ambala, the Punjab government's private jet took him to Gujarat for party work. The entire Punjab government is engaged in serving one man," she said.
Twitter Post
Check out the picture here
दिल्ली का शीश महल ख़ाली होने के बाद अरविंद केजरीवाल जी ने पंजाब में दिल्ली से भी शानदार शीश महल तैयार करवा लिया है।— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 31, 2025
चंडीगढ़ के सेक्टर 2 में CM कोटे की 2 Acre की आलीशान 7 स्टार सरकारी कोठी अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को मिल गई है।
कल अंबाला के लिए घर के सामने से सरकारी हेलीकॉप्टर में… pic.twitter.com/Vy1MfMGkt1
Political response
BJP reacts to allegations
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to Maliwal's post, saying the "sheeshmahal mindset" is still prevalent. He said that "Sheesh Mahal 2 is being built in Punjab with the state's taxpayers' money and Punjab CM quota as Kejriwal is the super CM of Punjab." The Delhi unit of BJP also commented on Maliwal's post, saying, "The man who pretended to be the common man, Kejriwal, has had another grand Sheesh Mahal built."
Election controversy
'Sheesh Mahal' debate
The "sheeshmahal," or luxurious chief minister residence controversy, was largely regarded as a major contributor to the AAP's surprising defeat in the Delhi elections this year. The former CM lost his re-election bid from New Delhi seat to former BJP MP Parvesh Verma. The BJP won a historic victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election, returning to power after 27 years with 48 seats against AAP's 22 seats.
Mansion
New CM refused to stay in Kejriwal's official residence
Rekha Gupta, who took over as Delhi CM refused to stay in the residence at 6, Flag Staff Road, saying "no chief minister should live in a place built with funds that could have been used for the welfare of the people." Earlier this month, the Delhi government confirmed plans to transform the 'sheeshmahal' into a guest home, complete with an in-house cafeteria.