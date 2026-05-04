Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin loses stronghold to TVK

Votes

Biggest upset of 2026 Assembly elections?

While Babu saw about 82,000 votes polled in his favor, Stalin, who had held the seat since 2011, got around 72,000. AIADMK's R Santhanakrishnan stood in a distant third position with 14,000 votes. In 2021, Stalin won by 70,384 votes against AIADMK's Aadhi Rajaram, who is now contesting the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency and currently trails Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin.