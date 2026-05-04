Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin loses stronghold to TVK
What's the story
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's VS Babu on Monday defeated Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at his stronghold, the Kolathur assembly seat. Babu, whose party is fighting the maiden elections, defeated the DMK supremo by 8,284 votes after 19 rounds of counting of votes polled in the April 23 state elections, according to the data available on the Election Commission website.
Votes
Biggest upset of 2026 Assembly elections?
While Babu saw about 82,000 votes polled in his favor, Stalin, who had held the seat since 2011, got around 72,000. AIADMK's R Santhanakrishnan stood in a distant third position with 14,000 votes. In 2021, Stalin won by 70,384 votes against AIADMK's Aadhi Rajaram, who is now contesting the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency and currently trails Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin.