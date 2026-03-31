Tennis legend Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of Bengal polls

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. The move comes as West Bengal gears up for its 2026 elections. Born in Kolkata, Paes is widely considered one of the greatest doubles players in tennis history. He has an illustrious career that includes multiple Grand Slam titles and an Olympic bronze medal from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Career highlights Paes's achievements in tennis Paes's record includes eight men's doubles and 10 mixed doubles Grand Slam titles. He achieved a rare career Grand Slam in both categories. His partnership with Mahesh Bhupathi was one of India's most successful, reaching all four Grand Slam finals in 1999. For his contributions to Indian sport, he has been honored with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan awards.

Sporting legacy Legacy in Olympics and Asian Games Paes represented India at seven consecutive Olympic Games from 1992 to 2016, a record for tennis. He is also the most decorated male tennis player in Asian Games history with multiple gold and bronze medals. In 2024, he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, becoming the first Asian man to receive this honor.

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Political debut Strategic move for BJP Paes's decision to join the BJP is seen as a strategic move for both the party and the former athlete. His popularity and national recognition could help in outreach efforts, especially among younger voters and sports enthusiasts. With his retirement from professional tennis in 2020, Paes is now ready to take on a new role in public service.

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