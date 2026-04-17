'Time is now': PM appeals for vote on women's quota 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Members of Parliament to support the women's reservation amendment bill. In a post on X, he called it a historic opportunity to enhance women's representation in Indian democracy. "Keeping in mind the memory of your mother, sister, daughter, wife in your home, listen to your conscience," he said. The Lok Sabha will vote on three key bills at 4:00pm on Friday.

post 'Do not deprive them of new opportunities' In a post on X, he said this is a great opportunity to serve the women power of the country. "Do not deprive them of new opportunities. This amendment will be passed by consensus, and the women power of the country will become even more empowered... the democracy of the country will become even more empowered," he wrote.

Twitter Post 'Eyes of country's millions of women are upon us all' संसद में इस समय नारीशक्ति वंदन अधिनियम में संशोधन पर चर्चा चल रही है। कल रात भी एक बजे तक चर्चा चली है।



जो भ्रम फैलाए गए, उनको दूर करने के लिए तर्कबद्ध जवाब दिया गया है। हर आशंका का समाधान किया गया है। जिन जानकारियों का अभाव था, वो जानकारियां भी हर सदस्य को दी गई हैं। किसी के मन… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2026

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Legislative agenda 3 bills up for voting in Lok Sabha The three bills up for voting include the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment Bill), 2026. The draft amendment seeks to increase Lok Sabha seats to a maximum of 850 from the current 543. This is aimed at implementing women's reservation law before the 2029 general elections after a delimitation exercise based on Census data from 2011.

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Political tension Proposed delimitation exercise has sparked political tensions The proposed delimitation exercise has sparked political tensions, with southern states fearing a loss of representation in Parliament. However, the Centre has assured there will be "no disadvantage" to these states under PM Modi's proposed seat expansion formula. On Thursday, the Prime Minister said when the idea of women's reservation was first conceived 25-30 years ago, it should have been implemented then. Now, he said, it is at a mature stage and improved from time to time.