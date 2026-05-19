TMC's Jahangir Khan withdraws from Falta repoll
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan has withdrawn from the Falta Assembly seat contest in West Bengal. The decision comes just two days before the scheduled repolling on May 21. The development has attracted political attention as Falta is part of Diamond Harbour, a parliamentary constituency represented by TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
Election controversy
Repolling ordered in Falta after EVM tampering allegations
While the results for 293 seats in Bengal were declared on May 4, the Election Commission of India called off the polls in the Falta Assembly constituency, claiming "severe electoral offenses and subversion of the democratic process." Reports said EVM buttons for BJP candidates were allegedly taped over at some booths. Special poll observer Subrata Gupta conducted an inquiry into these allegations and, based on his findings, the ECI ordered repolling in the entire Falta Assembly constituency.
Speculation arises
Speculation about TMC's strategy in Falta
Khan's withdrawal has sparked speculation about the TMC's strategy in Falta. Notably, neither Khan nor senior party leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek campaigned for the repoll. An unverified video purportedly showing Khan announcing his decision has gone viral. In it, he said, "My vision was 'Sonar Falta.' Our Chief Minister is providing a special package for the people of Falta; it is for this very reason that I am withdrawing...I have withdrawn....in the interest of Falta's development and peace."
IPS
'If He is Singham, then I am Pushpa'
Falta is the same constituency where IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, who was brought in as poll observer before elections, had issued a warning to Khan over alleged voter intimidation. Sharma, an encounter specialist, is widely known as "UP's Singham" due to his strict actions against criminals. In response, the TMC leader had said that if "he is Singham, then I am Pushpa" after Sharma went to Khan's house to issue a warning ahead of the polls.
BJP response
BJP questions TMC's strategy in Falta
Reacting to the development, Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT department, asked what happened to the "Diamond Harbour Model." He wrote on X, "The re-poll is on the 21st. Yet, Abhishek Banerjee's trusted lieutenant, Jehangir 'Pushpa' Khan, has suddenly pulled out of the contest. What happened to the infamous 'Diamond Harbour Model?' Did the model collapse the moment voters were finally given a fair chance to speak?"