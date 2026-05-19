TMC's Jahangir Khan withdraws from Falta repoll 

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan has withdrawn from the Falta Assembly seat contest in West Bengal . The decision comes just two days before the scheduled repolling on May 21. The development has attracted political attention as Falta is part of Diamond Harbour, a parliamentary constituency represented by TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee .

Election controversy Repolling ordered in Falta after EVM tampering allegations While the results for 293 seats in Bengal were declared on May 4, the Election Commission of India called off the polls in the Falta Assembly constituency, claiming "severe electoral offenses and subversion of the democratic process." Reports said EVM buttons for BJP candidates were allegedly taped over at some booths. Special poll observer Subrata Gupta conducted an inquiry into these allegations and, based on his findings, the ECI ordered repolling in the entire Falta Assembly constituency.

Speculation arises Speculation about TMC's strategy in Falta Khan's withdrawal has sparked speculation about the TMC's strategy in Falta. Notably, neither Khan nor senior party leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek campaigned for the repoll. An unverified video purportedly showing Khan announcing his decision has gone viral. In it, he said, "My vision was 'Sonar Falta.' Our Chief Minister is providing a special package for the people of Falta; it is for this very reason that I am withdrawing...I have withdrawn....in the interest of Falta's development and peace."

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IPS 'If He is Singham, then I am Pushpa' Falta is the same constituency where IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, who was brought in as poll observer before elections, had issued a warning to Khan over alleged voter intimidation. Sharma, an encounter specialist, is widely known as "UP's Singham" due to his strict actions against criminals. In response, the TMC leader had said that if "he is Singham, then I am Pushpa" after Sharma went to Khan's house to issue a warning ahead of the polls.

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