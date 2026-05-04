TMC office set on fire in Bengal's Jamuria

BJP

BJP looks to form new government

The violence comes as the BJP looks to form the new government in Bengal for the first time. According to the Election Commission data, the BJP is ahead on 156 seats while Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is leading on 86 seats. The TMC, on the other hand, has suffered a major setback, with over 20 ministers trailing as counting progressed.