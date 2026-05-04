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Home / News / Politics News / TMC office set on fire in Bengal's Jamuria
TMC office set on fire in Bengal's Jamuria
Violence was also reported in Asansol

TMC office set on fire in Bengal's Jamuria

By Chanshimla Varah
May 04, 2026
05:11 pm
What's the story

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in West Bengal's Jamuria was set on fire, with the party blaming supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the arson. Violence was also reported at the Asansol Engineering College counting center. The incident started with a scuffle between polling agents and escalated into a full-blown clash, resulting in vandalism of chairs and vehicles.

Twitter Post

Video shows fire 

BJP

BJP looks to form new government 

The violence comes as the BJP looks to form the new government in Bengal for the first time. According to the Election Commission data, the BJP is ahead on 156 seats while Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is leading on 86 seats. The TMC, on the other hand, has suffered a major setback, with over 20 ministers trailing as counting progressed.

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