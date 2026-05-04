TMC office set on fire in Bengal's Jamuria
What's the story
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in West Bengal's Jamuria was set on fire, with the party blaming supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the arson. Violence was also reported at the Asansol Engineering College counting center. The incident started with a scuffle between polling agents and escalated into a full-blown clash, resulting in vandalism of chairs and vehicles.
Twitter Post
Video shows fire
TMC Party Office Set on Fire in Jamuria bengal pic.twitter.com/W0tnJmElhM— Kavish aziz (@azizkavish) May 4, 2026
BJP
BJP looks to form new government
The violence comes as the BJP looks to form the new government in Bengal for the first time. According to the Election Commission data, the BJP is ahead on 156 seats while Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is leading on 86 seats. The TMC, on the other hand, has suffered a major setback, with over 20 ministers trailing as counting progressed.