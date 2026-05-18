'Birth certificates for bovines': Bengal BJP MLA sparks controversy
What's the story
A political controversy has erupted in West Bengal after a video of newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rekha Patra sparked controversy. In the video, Patra is seen stopping a vehicle carrying cattle and allegedly asking for "birth certificates" to be produced. The incident has drawn criticism from Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, who slammed the BJP legislator on the social media platform X.
Criticism voiced
Moitra's post on X
Moitra wrote on X, "Newly elected BJP MLA in Bengal insists on birth certificates for bovines to prove they are of age. Parivartan." The West Bengal government had recently issued a public notice under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950. The notice reiterated that no cattle can be slaughtered without official certification declaring them fit for slaughter.
Twitter Post
TMC's Mahua Moitra shares interview of Bengal BJP MLA
Newly elected BJP MLA in Bengal insists on birth certificates for bovines to prove they are of age. Parivartan. pic.twitter.com/D058fjsf4G— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 17, 2026
Slaughter regulations
New rules regarding cattle slaughter
The new rules state that a fitness certificate will be issued only after a joint certification by municipal or panchayat authorities and a government veterinary officer. This is to ensure that the animal is either over 14 years of age and unfit for work or breeding, or permanently incapacitated due to old age, injury, deformity, or incurable disease. Violations of these regulations can lead to imprisonment for up to six months and/or fines of up to ₹1,000.
Election aftermath
BJP's historic win in Bengal elections
The controversy comes after the BJP's landslide victory in the West Bengal assembly elections, ending 15 years of TMC rule under Mamata Banerjee. The BJP won 207 out of 294 seats while the TMC was reduced to 80 seats. This modified notice is one of the first major administrative changes by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's government.