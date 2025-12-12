'Single cigarette doesn't matter': TMC MP smokes outside Parliament building 

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy was spotted smoking a cigarette on the premises of Parliament on Friday. The incident sparked a debate between him and Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat . The discussion came amid increased scrutiny over e-cigarettes in the Lok Sabha. During their exchange, Roy said, "We cannot smoke inside the building, but can outside."

Health concerns Singh, Shekhawat express concern over public health Roy suggested that the BJP government should instead focus on pollution. "Pollution in Delhi is at its highest..They should focus on this instead...Smoking one cigarette won't change anything," Roy said. Singh and Shekhawat expressed their worries about public health and the dignity of Parliament. Shekhawat said, "You are endangering public health, dada." Singh added that smoking inside the House hurts its dignity. He also noted that e-cigarettes were banned in 2019 under the Electronic Cigarettes (Prohibition) Act.

Twitter Post Watch their brief interaction here Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat confronted TMC MP Saugata Roy, for smoking pic.twitter.com/qh1m6IGklb — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2025

Political response Roy downplays political implications of smoking incident Roy, however, tried to downplay the political implications of his smoking. He said it was up to the Speaker to investigate if any rules were broken. "Why is it being made a political issue?" he asked. Shekhawat also reminded Roy that smoking in public is a punishable offense and urged him to consider his actions' impact on Delhi's pollution levels.

Defense stance TMC MP Kirti Azad defends smoking on Parliament premises Speaking to News18, TMC MP Kirti Azad defended smoking on the premises, saying many parliamentarians do it. This latest incident came after BJP MP Anurag Thakur has lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the violation of Parliamentary rules and statutory laws after he accused an unnamed TMC MP of smoking an e-cigarette in the Lok Sabha. Thakur claimed the MP had been "constantly smoking e-cigarettes" for several days.