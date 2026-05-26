TMC sees mass exodus: Over 100 councilors quit civic bodies

In a major political upheaval, over 100 municipal councilors in West Bengal have resigned from their posts. The mass resignation comes after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered a crushing defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections. The resignations are seen as a sign of rising discontent within the party's grassroots civic structure and its urban political network.

Key details Bhatpara Municipality chairperson, councilors resign According to a report by News18, the biggest shock came from the Bhatpara Municipality, where 30 out of 35 councilors, including chairperson Reba Raha, resigned. Other municipalities that saw mass resignations include Halisahar (16 out of 23), Kanchrapara (14), Garulia (18), North Barrackpore (15), and Contai (14). In Diamond Harbour Municipality, eight out of 16 councilors also resigned.

Underlying concerns Fears of police action, corruption investigations While many councilors publicly cited personal or organizational reasons for their resignations, privately, several TMC leaders reportedly admitted to fears of police action and corruption investigations. The unease was heightened after a string of arrests of municipal leaders associated with the TMC. On May 20, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Ward 34 councilor Ranjan Poddar was arrested on charges of extortion involving bus and auto operators in Salt Lake and Karunamoyee areas.

Advertisement

Political fallout Resignations in Abhishek Banerjee's stronghold The resignations in Diamond Harbour sparked a major political debate as the region is a stronghold of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The crisis came soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) landslide win in the Falta Assembly repoll, where BJP candidate Debangshu Panda won over 71% votes. TMC candidate Jahangir Khan finished fourth and lost his deposit.

Advertisement