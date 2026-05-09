Vijay likely to head Tamil Nadu's 1st coalition government
What's the story
Superstar Vijay's political journey has taken a major turn as he is likely to form the first coalition government in Tamil Nadu. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, has reportedly received unconditional support from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). This development comes after the TVK emerged as the largest single party in recent polls with 108 seats, ending a 62-year dominance of Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK.
Coalition dynamics
VCK adds to Vijay's tally
The VCK's support is crucial as it adds two more seats to the TVK's tally. With this, Vijay's coalition now has the backing of 118 MLA-elects, including five from Congress and four from Left parties. This number is exactly what is needed to form a government in Tamil Nadu. The Congress extended conditional support while Left parties opted out of Vijay's cabinet.
Political significance
VCK's cryptic remark sparks speculation
The VCK's support is significant as it brings the number of parties in Vijay's alliance to five. The party had earlier won two seats each along with IUML, CPI, and CPM. The BJP, DMDK, and AMMK had won one seat each. This development comes after a cryptic remark by VCK leader Vanni Arasu, who said that "even if one tries to marginalize or alienate us, we will emerge as a central force."