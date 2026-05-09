Vijay likely to head Tamil Nadu's 1st coalition government

The VCK's support is crucial as it adds two more seats to the TVK's tally. With this, Vijay's coalition now has the backing of 118 MLA-elects, including five from Congress and four from Left parties. This number is exactly what is needed to form a government in Tamil Nadu . The Congress extended conditional support while Left parties opted out of Vijay's cabinet.

Political significance

VCK's cryptic remark sparks speculation

The VCK's support is significant as it brings the number of parties in Vijay's alliance to five. The party had earlier won two seats each along with IUML, CPI, and CPM. The BJP, DMDK, and AMMK had won one seat each. This development comes after a cryptic remark by VCK leader Vanni Arasu, who said that "even if one tries to marginalize or alienate us, we will emerge as a central force."