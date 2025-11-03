Bengal woman dies due to 'panic' over electoral rolls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that a 60-year-old woman died of panic over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) , accusing it of spreading fear and "playing politics over dead bodies." The woman, identified as Hasina Begum, collapsed on Sunday morning and was declared dead at a local hospital, India Today reported, citing sources.

Allegations made BJP leaders threatening people in name of sir: TMC TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed Begum suffered a heart attack due to stress over her name not being on the SIR list. "It is alleged she was under a lot of stress because BJP leaders are saying that those whose names are not on the SIR list would be sent to Bangladesh," Ghosh said. He accused the BJP of trying to "influence the Election Commission and threaten people" in the name of SIR.

Party's statement Third such allegation in less than a week The TMC also accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of panic in Bengal through SIR. "What we are witnessing is a deliberate campaign of terror whose predictable, deadly fallout has now begun to show," the party said. This is the third such allegation in less than a week, after a 57-year-old man allegedly died by suicide over fears of the NRC.