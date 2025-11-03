Bengal woman dies due to 'panic' over electoral rolls
What's the story
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that a 60-year-old woman died of panic over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of spreading fear and "playing politics over dead bodies." The woman, identified as Hasina Begum, collapsed on Sunday morning and was declared dead at a local hospital, India Today reported, citing sources.
Allegations made
BJP leaders threatening people in name of sir: TMC
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed Begum suffered a heart attack due to stress over her name not being on the SIR list. "It is alleged she was under a lot of stress because BJP leaders are saying that those whose names are not on the SIR list would be sent to Bangladesh," Ghosh said. He accused the BJP of trying to "influence the Election Commission and threaten people" in the name of SIR.
Party's statement
Third such allegation in less than a week
The TMC also accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of panic in Bengal through SIR. "What we are witnessing is a deliberate campaign of terror whose predictable, deadly fallout has now begun to show," the party said. This is the third such allegation in less than a week, after a 57-year-old man allegedly died by suicide over fears of the NRC.
Counterclaims
BJP dismisses allegations as political propaganda
The BJP has dismissed the TMC's allegations as "political propaganda." A party spokesperson said, "There is no NRC anywhere in the country. The SIR is a routine electoral process." The ongoing SIR process aims to update voter rolls across 12 states and Union Territories from November 4 to December 4. The Election Commission insists it's a standard exercise before elections to ensure accurate voter lists.