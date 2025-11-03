Man arrested after following TMC MLA, punching him in stomach 

Trinamool Congress MLA and former West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick was attacked at his Salt Lake residence on Sunday night. The assailant, identified as 30-year-old Abhishek Das, had been following Mallick before the incident. He entered the MLA's home around 9:00pm and punched him in the lower abdomen, according to TOI.

Arrest and motive Das wanted to meet Mallick about job opportunities After the attack, Mallick raised an alarm, and his security staff, along with others present at the scene, overpowered Das. He was then handed over to Bidhannagar police for further investigation. During interrogation, Das revealed he wanted to meet Mallick about job opportunities. He is a resident of Habra in the North 24 Parganas district, which falls under Mallick's constituency.

Psychiatric treatment Das was undergoing psychiatric treatment The police also found out that Das was undergoing psychiatric treatment at a state-run hospital in Kolkata. He had visited Mallick's residence several times earlier on Sunday before the attack. Mallick, who was forest minister when he was arrested in a corruption case two years ago, said he thought Das was a regular visitor before the assault. "I had never seen him before. It is unimaginable that someone from Habra will assault me," the ruling party's MLA said.