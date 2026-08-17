Trump's 'confusion' over Iran delaying Ahilyanagar-Manmad road project: BJP leader
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra vice-president and former MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil has blamed United States President Donald Trump's "confusion" over Iran for the delay in the Ahilyanagar-Manmad Road project. Speaking in Ahilyanagar, Vikhe-Patil said that attacks on Iran have affected crude oil supplies, which are crucial for producing petroleum products and materials used in road construction.
Political criticism
Vikhe-Patil slams Trump for inconsistent stance on West Asia conflict
Vikhe-Patil also criticized Trump for his inconsistent stance on the West Asia conflict.
He said, "This man (Trump) says one thing at night, another in the morning, and something entirely different the next day."
The BJP leader claimed these shifting positions are affecting some people in India, including their alcohol consumption.
Social impact
BJP leader links road project delay to global events
Vikhe-Patil also linked the delay in the Ahilyanagar-Manmad Road project to global events, including attacks on Iran and disruptions to crude oil supplies.
He claimed that these disruptions have affected the supply of bitumen needed for road construction.
The BJP leader explained that crude oil production processes generate by-products used to produce bitumen, a key material for road construction.
Economic impact
Trump's war policies causing unusual consequences in India
Vikhe-Patil said that Trump's war policies are producing unusual consequences in India.
He said, "Consequently, disruptions in supply and production have reduced the availability of bitumen."
The BJP leader said all these issues are interlinked due to Donald Trump's war policy.
His remarks came as he spoke about the delay in the Ahilyanagar-Manmad Road project, which he attributed to global developments and disruptions in oil supplies.