AMMK files complaint against TVK over 'forged' support letter

The political tussle in Tamil Nadu has intensified with the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) filing a police complaint against the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The AMMK accused the Vijay-led party of using a forged support letter to misrepresent backing from AMMK's sole MLA, S Kamaraj, in government formation efforts. This comes after TTV Dhinakaran alleged that TVK shared a "forged copy" of Kamaraj's letter with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Video evidence TVK releases video of Kamaraj writing support letter In response to the allegations, TVK released a video showing Kamaraj writing a support letter for their party. The video was shared through ANI and promoted by TVK leaders. In it, Kamaraj is seen writing the letter and saying he supports TVK with Dhinakaran's approval. "These are the video visuals of AMMK MLA Kamaraj voluntarily and happily writing a letter expressing his support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam," said the party in its statement accompanying the video.

Political shift Dhinakaran meets Governor with 'missing' MLA Kamaraj The situation took a dramatic turn when Dhinakaran met Governor Arlekar with Kamaraj, backing AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's claim to form the government. This was a sharp contrast to earlier allegations by Dhinakaran that his lone MLA was "missing" and could have been poached politically. By presenting Kamaraj before the Governor, Dhinakaran aimed to strengthen AMMK's support for AIADMK and reject reports of an alliance with TVK.

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