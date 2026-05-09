AMMK files complaint against TVK over 'forged' support letter
What's the story
The political tussle in Tamil Nadu has intensified with the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) filing a police complaint against the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The AMMK accused the Vijay-led party of using a forged support letter to misrepresent backing from AMMK's sole MLA, S Kamaraj, in government formation efforts. This comes after TTV Dhinakaran alleged that TVK shared a "forged copy" of Kamaraj's letter with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.
Video evidence
TVK releases video of Kamaraj writing support letter
In response to the allegations, TVK released a video showing Kamaraj writing a support letter for their party. The video was shared through ANI and promoted by TVK leaders. In it, Kamaraj is seen writing the letter and saying he supports TVK with Dhinakaran's approval. "These are the video visuals of AMMK MLA Kamaraj voluntarily and happily writing a letter expressing his support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam," said the party in its statement accompanying the video.
Political shift
Dhinakaran meets Governor with 'missing' MLA Kamaraj
The situation took a dramatic turn when Dhinakaran met Governor Arlekar with Kamaraj, backing AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's claim to form the government. This was a sharp contrast to earlier allegations by Dhinakaran that his lone MLA was "missing" and could have been poached politically. By presenting Kamaraj before the Governor, Dhinakaran aimed to strengthen AMMK's support for AIADMK and reject reports of an alliance with TVK.
Pending decision
Vijay just 2 short of majority
The political turmoil over Kamaraj has now turned into a high-stakes messaging war, with both sides accusing each other of manipulation as the Governor considers competing claims to form the government. Vijay had earlier met the Governor and reportedly submitted signatures from 116 MLAs, putting TVK just two short of a majority. Sources said Vijay was initially slated to be sworn in as Chief Minister on Saturday before uncertainty arose over "missing" support letters.