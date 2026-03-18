TVK leader apologizes to Rajinikanth after 'intimidation' remarks spark row
What's the story
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna has apologized to Rajinikanth for his earlier controversial remarks. Arjuna had claimed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) forced Rajinikanth to stay away from politics. He said he was not condemning the actor but wanted to highlight that TVK leader Vijay had the strength to defy such pressure. Now, in his apology, he clarified that he didn't mean "direct intimidation" but alleged that there was "external pressure" through "defamatory, personal and below-the-belt campaigns."
Apology
'I publicly express my regret'
Aadhav said he intended to "record what I see as the DMK's strategy" and not to insult the superstar. "From his statement, I understand that he may have been hurt... If you are upset, I sincerely apologize," he said, adding that Rajinikanth was older than him, according to TOI. "Had my comments, made with a different objective, saddened Rajini sir, I publicly express my regret and apologize," Aadhav said.
Actor's response
Rajinikanth's response to earlier statement
Rajinikanth dismissed Arjuna's earlier remarks as factually incorrect and thanked those who supported him in a post on X. He ended his statement with a cryptic remark: "Time doesn't speak, but it waits and gives the answer." The controversy quickly escalated into a political flashpoint, with both AIADMK and BJP criticizing Arjuna's comments. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami termed the remarks against Rajinikanth as violative of political decency.
Political fallout
Aadhav stands by claims, reiterates TVK's position
BJP leader K Annamalai also defended Rajinikanth and called Arjuna's claims an "illusion." He emphasized the actor's decades-long success as proof of his "mental strength." Despite the controversy, Aadhav reiterated that TVK holds "only love, not hatred" for Rajinikanth. He alleged DMK had run similar campaigns against leaders like MG Ramachandran and Vijayakanth. The Tamil Nadu elections are scheduled for April 23, with results to be declared on May 4.