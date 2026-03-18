TVK leader apologizes to Rajinikanth after 'intimidation' remarks spark row 

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna has apologized to Rajinikanth for his earlier controversial remarks. Arjuna had claimed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) forced Rajinikanth to stay away from politics. He said he was not condemning the actor but wanted to highlight that TVK leader Vijay had the strength to defy such pressure. Now, in his apology, he clarified that he didn't mean "direct intimidation" but alleged that there was "external pressure" through "defamatory, personal and below-the-belt campaigns."

Apology 'I publicly express my regret' Aadhav said he intended to "record what I see as the DMK's strategy" and not to insult the superstar. "From his statement, I understand that he may have been hurt... If you are upset, I sincerely apologize," he said, adding that Rajinikanth was older than him, according to TOI. "Had my comments, made with a different objective, saddened Rajini sir, I publicly express my regret and apologize," Aadhav said.

Actor's response Rajinikanth's response to earlier statement Rajinikanth dismissed Arjuna's earlier remarks as factually incorrect and thanked those who supported him in a post on X. He ended his statement with a cryptic remark: "Time doesn't speak, but it waits and gives the answer." The controversy quickly escalated into a political flashpoint, with both AIADMK and BJP criticizing Arjuna's comments. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami termed the remarks against Rajinikanth as violative of political decency.

Advertisement