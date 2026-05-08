TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly

TVK's technical error blocks Vijay's path to Tamil Nadu CM

By Snehil Singh 01:20 pm May 08, 202601:20 pm

What's the story

Vijay, the leader of the TVK, has been turned back by the state's Governor twice after his party emerged as the single largest in its debut election. The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly, but is short of a majority with only 107 seats, as Vijay has to vacate one seat. The Congress, which won five seats, takes its tally to 112.