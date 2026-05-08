TVK's technical error blocks Vijay's path to Tamil Nadu CM
What's the story
Vijay, the leader of the TVK, has been turned back by the state's Governor twice after his party emerged as the single largest in its debut election. The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly, but is short of a majority with only 107 seats, as Vijay has to vacate one seat. The Congress, which won five seats, takes its tally to 112.
Coalition confusion
Delay in government formation
Vijay's claim to form the government was reportedly questioned due to a possible technical error. He submitted a letter to the Governor on May 6, which included the signatures of both TVK and Congress MLAs. Political experts believe this implied a coalition government was staking its claim, prompting the Governor to ask for 118 signatures, the majority required to form the government.
Political advice
Advice for Vijay
Political experts have reportedly advised Vijay to take corrective action by submitting a fresh letter with only the TVK MLAs' signatures. This would clarify his position as the leader of the single largest party and strengthen his claim to form the government. The Tamil Nadu assembly elections were held recently, resulting in a hung assembly with no party winning an outright majority.