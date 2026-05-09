Vijay's swearing-in ceremony called off after TVK numbers fall short

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is unlikely to be sworn in as chief minister in Tamil Nadu today after his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has reportedly been unable to produce the proof of support of 118 MLAs. According to NDTV, Vijay failed to secure the support of the VCK, AMMK, and an IUML MLA despite intense negotiations. The media outlet cited sources as saying that he currently has the backing of 116 MLAs, just two short of a majority.

Ongoing negotiations Governor questions TVK's claims Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar has been skeptical about Vijay's claims. He asked questions like "how will you run a government with only 113 MLAs" and demanded clarity on other supporting parties. Despite these challenges, TVK MLA Marie Wilson remains optimistic about Vijay's potential oath-taking as chief minister on Saturday.

Conditional backing Congress sets conditions for support The Congress party has extended its support to Vijay on the condition that he does not ally with "communal forces," referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party. This condition comes after a split with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which had allied with Congress in previous elections. Meanwhile, both the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India - Marxist [CPI(M)] have announced outside support for TVK but will not join the cabinet.

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