Vijay's fan attempts self-immolation over delay in actor's CM oath

A 40-year-old worker of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party attempted self-immolation in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu , on Saturday. The man, identified as Isakkiyappan, was reportedly upset over the delay in actor Vijay being sworn in as the state's Chief Minister, India Today reported. He suffered severe burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Past actions Previous demonstration by Isakkiyappan This isn't the first time Isakkiyappan has publicly demonstrated his support for Vijay. According to the report, four months ago, he had pierced both his cheeks with a 16-foot-long lance to show his desire to see Vijay as CM. His self-immolation attempt comes at a time when the TVK is struggling to get enough numbers to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Election aftermath TVK's seat negotiations and governor's majority demand The TVK, led by Vijay, won 108 seats in the elections. However, Vijay had to vacate one of his two seats. The party allied with Congress to secure 112 seats. Despite this, reports suggest that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asked for a show of majority support with 118 out of 234 seats before allowing government formation.

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Public response Heartbreaking moment for fans The governor's decision has sparked protests across Tamil Nadu. Fans of Vijay were left disappointed when they arrived at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai for a proposed swearing-in ceremony, only to find the gates closed. "I came here without informing anyone... I did not know it was canceled, and I am feeling sad. It's just my shock now that I'm here. I have come here, but I am unable to return," a fan was quoted as saying.

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