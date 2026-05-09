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Vijay's fan attempts self-immolation over delay in actor's CM oath
The man suffered severe burn injuries

Vijay's fan attempts self-immolation over delay in actor's CM oath

By Snehil Singh
May 09, 2026
02:42 pm
What's the story

A 40-year-old worker of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party attempted self-immolation in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. The man, identified as Isakkiyappan, was reportedly upset over the delay in actor Vijay being sworn in as the state's Chief Minister, India Today reported. He suffered severe burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Past actions

Previous demonstration by Isakkiyappan

This isn't the first time Isakkiyappan has publicly demonstrated his support for Vijay. According to the report, four months ago, he had pierced both his cheeks with a 16-foot-long lance to show his desire to see Vijay as CM. His self-immolation attempt comes at a time when the TVK is struggling to get enough numbers to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Election aftermath

TVK's seat negotiations and governor's majority demand

The TVK, led by Vijay, won 108 seats in the elections. However, Vijay had to vacate one of his two seats. The party allied with Congress to secure 112 seats. Despite this, reports suggest that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asked for a show of majority support with 118 out of 234 seats before allowing government formation.

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Public response

Heartbreaking moment for fans

The governor's decision has sparked protests across Tamil Nadu. Fans of Vijay were left disappointed when they arrived at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai for a proposed swearing-in ceremony, only to find the gates closed. "I came here without informing anyone... I did not know it was canceled, and I am feeling sad. It's just my shock now that I'm here. I have come here, but I am unable to return," a fan was quoted as saying.

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Coalition efforts

Ongoing protests and disappointment

Protests have erupted across Tamil Nadu, with fans expressing disappointment over Vijay's delayed swearing-in ceremony. "From morning till now, I haven't got any information. Even after you win, will there be no change? I thought it was confirmed that he would come and that there would be no changes. But now I'm shocked and confused," said another fan waiting outside Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium for Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as per India Today﻿.

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