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Home / News / Politics News / Union minister Jayant Chaudhary receives death threat
Union minister Jayant Chaudhary receives death threat
Chaudhary lodged a complaint with Delhi Police

Union minister Jayant Chaudhary receives death threat

By Chanshimla Varah
Mar 20, 2026
01:13 pm
What's the story

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary has received a death threat call from an unidentified number. According to ANI, his personal assistant, Vishvendra Shah, received the threat on the phone and on WhatsApp targeting the minister. The caller identified himself as "Ismail" from Murshidabad in West Bengal and claimed he allegedly had access to the minister's official tour schedule.

Ongoing probe

Caller's identity being probed

The Delhi Police has registered a complaint and is investigating the matter. The West Bengal Police has also launched an investigation into the case. Efforts are being made to trace the call's origin and identify the caller. Chaudhary is currently serving as a Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Political career

Chaudhary's political journey

Chaudhary was earlier with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) till 2024, when he switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He joined the NDA after the Modi government announced the Bharat Ratna for his grandfather, former PM Charan Singh. Later, he became Minister of State with Independent Charge for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Modi government 3.0.

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