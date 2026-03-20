Chaudhary lodged a complaint with Delhi Police

Union minister Jayant Chaudhary receives death threat

By Chanshimla Varah 01:13 pm Mar 20, 202601:13 pm

What's the story

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary has received a death threat call from an unidentified number. According to ANI, his personal assistant, Vishvendra Shah, received the threat on the phone and on WhatsApp targeting the minister. The caller identified himself as "Ismail" from Murshidabad in West Bengal and claimed he allegedly had access to the minister's official tour schedule.