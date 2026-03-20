Union minister Jayant Chaudhary receives death threat
What's the story
Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary has received a death threat call from an unidentified number. According to ANI, his personal assistant, Vishvendra Shah, received the threat on the phone and on WhatsApp targeting the minister. The caller identified himself as "Ismail" from Murshidabad in West Bengal and claimed he allegedly had access to the minister's official tour schedule.
Ongoing probe
Caller's identity being probed
The Delhi Police has registered a complaint and is investigating the matter. The West Bengal Police has also launched an investigation into the case. Efforts are being made to trace the call's origin and identify the caller. Chaudhary is currently serving as a Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
Political career
Chaudhary's political journey
Chaudhary was earlier with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) till 2024, when he switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He joined the NDA after the Modi government announced the Bharat Ratna for his grandfather, former PM Charan Singh. Later, he became Minister of State with Independent Charge for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Modi government 3.0.