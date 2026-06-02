Tharoor calls full 'Vande Mataram' rendition an 'imposition'; BJP disagrees

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has questioned the practice of singing all five verses of Vande Mataram at the start and end of official functions. He called it an "unnecessary imposition" on audiences. His comments drew a sharp reaction from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya, who said that the full rendition of the national song is "not optional" as per government guidelines.

Respect for national song Tharoor clarifies stance on national song Tharoor clarified that he doesn't oppose the national song. He was quoted as saying by PTI, "Vande Mataram is the national song, and we stand up in respect when it is sung." However, he pointed out that public functions have a different format where Vande Mataram is sung once and the national anthem separately.

Book launch incident Book launch attended by VP saw lengthy rendition of song Tharoor also cited an incident from a recent book launch attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in New Delhi. He said the full song was played before and after the program, making it difficult for the audience. "For the audience, standing through a relatively unfamiliar and lengthy song twice became an issue," he said.

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Mandatory rendition Malviya responds to Tharoor's comments Responding to Tharoor's comments, Malviya emphasized that the full rendition of Vande Mataram is mandatory as per Union government guidelines. Taking to social media, he said, "Singing Vande Mataram in full is not 'optional,' nor is it a matter of a state casually choosing whether to comply." He also clarified that the Ministry of Home Affairs has laid down clear norms regarding the song's rendition at official events.

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Executive authority 'Parliament legislation not needed for protocol': BJP leader Malviya also rejected the argument that parliamentary legislation is needed for such directions to be binding. He said executive instructions issued by the Union government have authority in matters relating to official ceremonies and national observances. "The argument that Parliament must first pass a law before such protocols become binding on government functions is flawed," he wrote.