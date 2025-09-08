BJP MP's sister filmed bathing; beaten by in-laws for protesting  

In her complaint, Rajput alleged that her father-in-law and brother-in-law secretly filmed her while she was bathing. When she objected to the act, her father-in-law allegedly assaulted her with a rifle butt. The video shows the assault taking place in public view, but no one intervened to help Rajput.

Further assault

Attempt to attack me while I was fleeing, claims Rajput

Rajput further alleged that as she tried to flee, her brother-in-law attacked her with an iron rod on the street. "I have two daughters, so my in-laws beat me up. They have been torturing me for a long time...they want to get rid of me," she alleged. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are currently investigating. "Appropriate action will be taken as per the findings," an officer said.