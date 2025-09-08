BJP MP's sister filmed bathing; beaten by in-laws for protesting
A shocking incident of alleged assault and harassment has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district. Per reports, the victim is Reena Rajput, the sister of Farrukhabad Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mukesh Rajput. She has accused her in-laws of domestic violence and an attempt to evict her from their home. The incident came to light after a video showing her father-in-law beating her with sticks went viral on social media.
Allegations of secret filming and assault
In her complaint, Rajput alleged that her father-in-law and brother-in-law secretly filmed her while she was bathing. When she objected to the act, her father-in-law allegedly assaulted her with a rifle butt. The video shows the assault taking place in public view, but no one intervened to help Rajput.
She was beaten in full public view
Attempt to attack me while I was fleeing, claims Rajput
Rajput further alleged that as she tried to flee, her brother-in-law attacked her with an iron rod on the street. "I have two daughters, so my in-laws beat me up. They have been torturing me for a long time...they want to get rid of me," she alleged. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are currently investigating. "Appropriate action will be taken as per the findings," an officer said.