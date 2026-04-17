UP cops stop SP delegation headed to meet Noida workers 

The Uttar Pradesh Police have stopped the 10-member Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation, who were on their way to meet protesting factory workers in Noida, at the DND Flyway. The delegation, led by the leader of opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, was constituted on the directions of party chief Akhilesh Yadav . Yadav had asked the delegation to assess the situation, listen to workers' grievances and address their concerns with authorities.

Charge 'Injustice has been done against the workers' Speaking to the media, Pandey alleged that Pandey said, "Injustice has been done against the workers. They were protesting because they were not getting their full wages. I even drew the attention of the government to this matter, but the government did nothing about it." "The labor commissioner and labor inspector here should have looked into the problems of the workers and resolved them. This government was sleeping. When the situation got worse, they resorted to a lathi charge."

Twitter Post Visuals from DND Flyway #WATCH | Noida, UP: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the UP Legislative Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, says, "I came here along with this delegation. There was a lathi charge here. Injustice has been done against the workers. They were protesting because they were not getting… pic.twitter.com/cyPwDn6WCp — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2026

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Protest details SP's allegations on workers' plight The SP alleged that workers in Noida are paid ₹10,000-₹11,000 a month for 10-12 hours shifts without weekly offs. Shyam Lal Pal, the party's state president, said workers have been demanding wage hikes and overtime compensation but their concerns remain unaddressed. He alleged that a peaceful protest at a Phase 2 manufacturing unit was allegedly broken up by police using force instead of resolving the matter.

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Mission objectives SP delegation to meet affected workers and families The SP delegation said they will meet affected workers and their families, as well as those allegedly impacted by police action. Ashray Gupta, SP's Noida metropolitan president, said the visit aims to ensure workers' voices are heard amid growing resentment over low wages and long working hours. In response to allegations of police violence during protests, Gautam Budh Nagar police clarified they acted as facilitators for dialogue between workers and management.