UP minister objects to nursery rhyme 'Rain, rain go away'
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyaya has raised objections against the nursery rhyme Rain, Rain Go Away. He argued that it goes against Indian cultural values and should not be taught in schools. Speaking to local media, he said, "What is this? Little Johnny wants to play, so he is asking the rain to go away."
Cultural values
Upadhyaya explains why he thinks rhyme is unfit for children
Upadhyaya further explained his objections to the rhyme, saying, "Our tradition is that rain should come because it benefits everyone." He believes the rhyme goes against this tradition by asking for rain to leave for Little Johnny's playtime. The minister's comments come after he had earlier objected to another nursery rhyme, Johnny, Johnny, Yes Papa, which he said teaches children to lie.
Educational focus
Teach values along with academic subjects, says Upadhyaya
At an event in Kanpur, Upadhyaya asked teachers to teach values along with academic subjects. He referred to India's ancient Guru-Shishya parampara, asking teachers to go beyond textbooks and teach students life lessons. The minister also compared Western and Eastern value systems, saying rhymes like Johnny, Johnny, Yes Papa don't provide the moral grounding needed by today's generation. Upadhyaya also praised traditional Hindi poems, saying they have deeper life values and cultural significance.