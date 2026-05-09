UP minister objects to nursery rhyme 'Rain, rain go away'

Cultural values

Upadhyaya explains why he thinks rhyme is unfit for children

Upadhyaya further explained his objections to the rhyme, saying, "Our tradition is that rain should come because it benefits everyone." He believes the rhyme goes against this tradition by asking for rain to leave for Little Johnny's playtime. The minister's comments come after he had earlier objected to another nursery rhyme, Johnny, Johnny, Yes Papa, which he said teaches children to lie.