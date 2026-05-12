US envoy Gor arrives in Assam for Himanta Sarma's swearing-in

United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has landed in Guwahati for the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma as Assam's chief minister. The ceremony will also see the presence of top leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Sarma will be sworn in for a second consecutive term as CM after the NDA won 102 out of 126 seats in the state assembly elections.

Election results BJP wins 82 seats on its own The NDA's victory marks its third consecutive term in Assam, having first come to power in 2016, with then-CM Sarbananda Sonowal helming the coalition. In the recent polls, the BJP won 82 seats on its own, while allies AGP and BPF bagged 10 seats each. Meanwhile, the opposition Congress-led alliance could only win 19 seats. Raijor Dal and AIUDF won two seats each, while TMC got one seat.

Cabinet formation Sarma announces 4 ministers to be inducted on Tuesday Sarma has announced four ministers who will be inducted into his cabinet on Tuesday. They are Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog. BJP leader Ranjit Das has been named the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11:40am at Veterinary College Field in Khanapara.

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Twitter Post Gor in Guwahati #WATCH | Assam: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor arrives in Guwahati to attend the Swearing-in Ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government pic.twitter.com/nSQmA3qMen — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

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