US envoy Gor arrives in Assam for Himanta Sarma's swearing-in
What's the story
United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has landed in Guwahati for the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma as Assam's chief minister. The ceremony will also see the presence of top leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Sarma will be sworn in for a second consecutive term as CM after the NDA won 102 out of 126 seats in the state assembly elections.
Election results
BJP wins 82 seats on its own
The NDA's victory marks its third consecutive term in Assam, having first come to power in 2016, with then-CM Sarbananda Sonowal helming the coalition. In the recent polls, the BJP won 82 seats on its own, while allies AGP and BPF bagged 10 seats each. Meanwhile, the opposition Congress-led alliance could only win 19 seats. Raijor Dal and AIUDF won two seats each, while TMC got one seat.
Cabinet formation
Sarma announces 4 ministers to be inducted on Tuesday
Sarma has announced four ministers who will be inducted into his cabinet on Tuesday. They are Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog. BJP leader Ranjit Das has been named the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11:40am at Veterinary College Field in Khanapara.
Twitter Post
Gor in Guwahati
#WATCH | Assam: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor arrives in Guwahati to attend the Swearing-in Ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government pic.twitter.com/nSQmA3qMen— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026
Development pledge
Will work with full dedication to build prosperous Assam: Sarma
Ahead of the swearing-in, Sarma took to social media platform X to reaffirm his administration's commitment to the state's growth. He said the new team will work with "full dedication" to build a "stronger, more developed, and prosperous Assam." The oath-taking ceremony of the new Assam government is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior Union ministers and CMs.